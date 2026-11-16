Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Milton, Ont. to swear in first new mayor in 46 years as Gord Krantz leaves office

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2026 7:39 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Milton Mayor Gordon Krantz explains importance of setting boundaries as a politician'
Milton Mayor Gordon Krantz explains importance of setting boundaries as a politician
RELATED: Milton Mayor Gordon Krantz explains importance of setting boundaries as a politician – Oct 23, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The town of Milton is set to swear-in a new mayor for the first time since 1980.

George Minakakis and eight regional and town councillors will take their oaths of office at the council’s inaugural meeting Monday night.

Minakakis takes the reins from Canada’s longest-serving mayor, Gordon Krantz, who held Milton’s top job for 46 years before being defeated in October’s municipal election.

First elected to the town’s council in 1965, Krantz helped steward Milton’s transformation from agricultural community to rapidly growing suburb, negotiating the “Big Pipe” project that brought the town fresh drinking water from Lake Ontario in 2000 and sparked a population boom.

During Krantz’s tenure as mayor, Milton’s population more than tripled and the town was Canada’s fastest-growing municipality for a 10-year stretch.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 89-year-old told The Canadian Press in an interview before October’s election that he was running again for mayor because he still felt he had more to do.

Story continues below advertisement

But ultimately, voters rewarded Minakakis, who ran on a platform of strengthening Milton’s economy and attracting more businesses to the bedroom community to spur local job growth.

The former business executive had served as a Milton town councillor for a year after winning a 2025 byelection.

Krantz told The Canadian Press in October that pragmatism guided his long political career.

“Separating out your wants from your needs for your community is important,” he said of the “delicate” balancing act of expanding services while keeping taxes low as Milton grew.

“As I will often say, there really is no free lunch. You pay me now or you pay me later,” he said.

Krantz said he correctly predicted that Milton would one day be home to highrise buildings when he was a town councillor back in 1965, an idea “way out in left field” at the time.

His next prediction for Milton’s future? Urbanization and a move away from cars.

“You’re going to find places like Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and the region of Halton, York and Durham be part of one great metropolis 100 years from now. Urbanization is here to stay in this part of the world,” he said.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices