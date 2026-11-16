Montreal sputters late, loses Grey Cup again

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CALGARY – The Montreal Alouettes’ potent offence sputtered in the fourth quarter and the team went home from the Grey Cup empty-handed a second straight year.

Montreal fell 37-30 to the Edmonton Elks in Sunday’s championship game at Calgary’s McMahon Stadium after losing 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last year in Winnipeg.

The Alouettes topped the league with a 14-4 record and led all teams in touchdowns (71) in 2026.

Montreal ranked second in total points (624) and average points per game (34.7) behind the Calgary Stampeders.

Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander started Sunday’s game healthy — he wasn’t in Winnipeg last year — but sustained an injury to his throwing arm in the third quarter.

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Player this season finished the game, but a pair of fourth-quarter blunders were the Alouettes’ undoing.

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Trailing by four, Montreal failed to cash a Kabion Ento interception into any points with just under five minutes left in the game.

Alexander threw three consecutive incomplete passes to turn the ball over on downs with a minute 40 seconds to play.

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“Offensively, when we needed to come up with a play at the end, we couldn’t do it. We didn’t do it,” Alouettes head coach Jason Maas said.

“They made the stops and that’s why they’re the champion.”

The 113th Grey Cup was a see-saw battle into the third quarter, when Alexander rushed for a touchdown and a 24-21 lead on Montreal’s first drive of the half.

Later in the quarter, Alexander was taken hard to the turf by Elks defensive lineman Malik Carney. Maas challenged for roughing the passer, but was denied.

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Montreal’s quarterback was seen favouring his right shoulder after that.

The 28-year-old’s right arm was in a sling in his post-game news conference.

“We don’t really know where my shoulder’s at right now.” said Alexander. “I’m not going to make any excuse for that. There were a couple of times I threw the ball deep still, so there’s no excuse.

“I didn’t play well enough in the second half. And yeah, I feel like I cost us the game for sure.”

Alexander finished 21 for 36 in passing for 226 yards and one touchdown.

His completion rate was 58.3 per cent to Edmonton’s quarterback Cody Fajardo’s 72.7 per cent.

“Disappointed, embarrassed in myself, not anybody else,” Alexander said.

Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot, who compiled 80 yards and caught a touchdown pass, was named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian.

It was little consolation for the 26-year-old from Delta, B.C.

“We just didn’t make enough plays when our number was called,” Philpot said. “Hats off to Edmonton for playing a great game. But we didn’t play to our standards tonight.”

Steve Scott rushed for 133 yards, but the CFL’s best defence hampered Montreal through the air Sunday.

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Edmonton’s offence boasted superior second-down conversion at 57 per cent to Montreal’s 47.

“We were in second and manageable a lot,” Alexander said. “This game, we didn’t convert.”

The Alouettes lost back-to-back Grey Cup games for the first time since 2005-06.

“I have to be better in a big game,” Alexander said. “Especially in the second half when the team’s relying on me and that’s a game that we should win.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2026.