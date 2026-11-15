Philpot named Grey Cup’s top Canadian in defeat

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CALGARY – There was no consolation for Tyson Philpot after he was named the Grey Cup’s most valuable Canadian in a losing cause Sunday night.

The Montreal receiver caught seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown as the Alouettes fell 37-30 to the Edmonton Elks at McMahon Stadium.

Philpot hauled in a 16-yard TD pass from Davis Alexander on Montreal’s opening possession. But he had a couple of near misses that could have led to a better outcome.

“At the end of the day there were plays I left out there. There’s plays that the guys on this team know the standard was to make. We just didn’t do that tonight,” said Philpot after the game.

“It’s a lesson. This team is built on resiliency and this will definitely fuel us. I know this team will be motivated next year.”

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The last Canadian player to win the most valuable Canadian award while losing the championship was Calgary Stampeders’ running back Jerome Messam in 2017. It’s a rare occurrence. Philpot is just the 11th player to accomplish the feat in a loss since 1971.

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The Delta, B.C., native also earned most valuable Canadian honours in 2023, when he caught the winning touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo with 13 seconds remaining in the Alouettes’ 28-24 victory over Winnipeg.

This time, Fajardo was on the other side, leading Edmonton to its first championship since 2015.

Philpot was named the CFL’s most outstanding Canadian earlier this month after setting Canadian single-season records with 124 catches and 1,809 receiving yards, while scoring 13 touchdowns.

Philpot said there is no joy in this award. He was visibly upset and close to tears as he walked back into the stadium after the game. He was asked if there was any silver lining in the personal achievement.

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“That doesn’t mean anything to me. I wanted to win this for the City of Montreal. I wanted to win this for my teammates. We came up short and I can’t really process that,” Philpot said.

“I don’t play for individual awards. I play to win this game with my team and yeah, that’s really it.”

Montreal head coach Jason Maas said this time the offence didn’t quite come through.

“There were some opportunities that we didn’t quite hit,” he said. “All year we’ve had the opportunities and we’ve made the best of when we get those opportunities. Tonight it just didn’t seem that was the case.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2026.