Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maas, Kilam to take time with roster decisions

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2026 4:40 pm
1 min read
Montreal Alouettes head coach Jason Maas, left, and Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam attend the head coaches' news conference ahead of the 113th CFL Grey Cup, in Calgary, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes head coach Jason Maas, left, and Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam attend the head coaches' news conference ahead of the 113th CFL Grey Cup, in Calgary, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

CALGARY – Head coaches Jason Maas and Mark Kilam are going to go as long as they can before finalizing their Grey Cup rosters.

The Montreal Alouettes will face the Edmonton Elks in the CFL title game Sunday.

Both teams listed players on their starting lineups whose playing status wasn’t finalized. Montreal listed defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson as a game-time decision, as did Edmonton with offensive tackle Jordan Murray.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '113th Grey Cup preview: Montreal Alouettes vs. Edmonton Elks'
113th Grey Cup preview: Montreal Alouettes vs. Edmonton Elks
Story continues below advertisement

CFL teams have until 30 minutes before kickoff to finalize their rosters. And during their pre-game news conferences, both head coaches said they’d take all of the time they’re allowed had before determining if their players would play,

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re going to take it all the way to the 30-minute mark that we have with the hopes he’s capable of starting and finishing a game,” Mass, Montreal’s head coach, said of Johnson. “If he’s not then we’ll have a healthy body in there for him.”

Earlier on Sunday, the CFL presented Louise Des Roches with the Commissioner’s Award. It’s presented annually to an individual or group that has made an outstanding contribution to Canadian football.

Des Roches is a public official at Canada’s Department of National Defence. She serves as the chief of protocol and public relations operations on the strategic joint staff and has worked to have artists, athletes and executives visit Canadian troops serving globally.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices