Scottie Barnes available for Raptors vs. Knicks

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TORONTO – Scottie Barnes is back in the lineup for the Toronto Raptors.

The all-star forward was made available to play against the New York Knicks this evening.

Barnes had been out since Toronto’s 128-109 loss to the Nuggets in Denver.

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He had been listed as questionable with a left groin strain in yesterday’s personnel report.

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Barnes is averaging a team-high 23.5 points per game, along with 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The Raptors (5-7) are on a three-game losing skid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15 2026.