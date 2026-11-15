Jets rally from 4-0 down to beat Blackhawks 5-4

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CHICAGO (AP) — Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists, Kyle Connor scored a goal in regulation and had the deciding shootout goal, and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Saturday.

The Jets’ sixth straight win was their second comeback from four goals down this season. They scored four times in 2:07 to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 3.

Gabriel Vilardi’s shot from the right slot tied the game at 4-4 with 1:13 left in regulation and goalie Nico Daws pulled for an extra attacker.

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Scheifele also scored in the shootout. Daws stopped Roman Kantserov to lock up the victory.

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Spencer Knight, who made 27 saves, lost his bid for the Blackhawks’ first shutout since March when Scheifele ripped a 15-foot shot past his glove side with 3:55 to play in the second period to make it 4-1. Scheifele’s goal made him the Jets’ points leader for the second time. He finished the game with 933 points.

Scheifele had held the mark until the original Jets’ records were consolidated before this season, making the late Dale Hawerchuk, who played for the team that eventually moved to Phoenix, the points leader.

Only 1:56 later, Scheifele set up Connor for his 700th career point to cut the lead to 4-2. In the first minute of the third period, Cole Perfetti’s power-play goal brought the Jets within a goal.

Daws made 12 saves in relief for Winnipeg.

The Blackhawks chased Winnipeg starting goalie Stuart Skinner from the crease after 20 minutes, scoring three times on eight shots. Tyler Bertuzzi, Anton Frondell and Connor Bedard scored the goals. The Blackhawks took a 4-0 lead on Frank Nazar’s tip with 5:16 left in the second and Daws in the net.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

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Blackhawks: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here