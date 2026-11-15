Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets rally from 4-0 down to beat Blackhawks 5-4

By n The Associated Pressn The Associated Press
Posted November 15, 2026 9:34 am
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

CHICAGO (AP) — Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists, Kyle Connor scored a goal in regulation and had the deciding shootout goal, and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Saturday.

The Jets’ sixth straight win was their second comeback from four goals down this season. They scored four times in 2:07 to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 3.

Gabriel Vilardi’s shot from the right slot tied the game at 4-4 with 1:13 left in regulation and goalie Nico Daws pulled for an extra attacker.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: Four-game win streak'
John Shannon on the Jets: Four-game win streak
Story continues below advertisement

Scheifele also scored in the shootout. Daws stopped Roman Kantserov to lock up the victory.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Spencer Knight, who made 27 saves, lost his bid for the Blackhawks’ first shutout since March when Scheifele ripped a 15-foot shot past his glove side with 3:55 to play in the second period to make it 4-1. Scheifele’s goal made him the Jets’ points leader for the second time. He finished the game with 933 points.

Scheifele had held the mark until the original Jets’ records were consolidated before this season, making the late Dale Hawerchuk, who played for the team that eventually moved to Phoenix, the points leader.

Only 1:56 later, Scheifele set up Connor for his 700th career point to cut the lead to 4-2. In the first minute of the third period, Cole Perfetti’s power-play goal brought the Jets within a goal.

Daws made 12 saves in relief for Winnipeg.

The Blackhawks chased Winnipeg starting goalie Stuart Skinner from the crease after 20 minutes, scoring three times on eight shots. Tyler Bertuzzi, Anton Frondell and Connor Bedard scored the goals. The Blackhawks took a 4-0 lead on Frank Nazar’s tip with 5:16 left in the second and Daws in the net.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Blackhawks: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices