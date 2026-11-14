Levi, McDavid help Oilers top Maple Leafs

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TORONTO – Devon Levi made 20 saves for his first NHL shutout and Connor McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 21 games as the Edmonton Oilers downed Toronto 1-0 to hand the Maple Leafs their sixth straight home loss Saturday.

Evan Bouchard scored for Edmonton (15-3-3), which improved to 7-1-1 over its last nine games.

McDavid picked up an assist to give him an eye-popping 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) and add to his league lead.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 22 shots for Toronto (8-12-2), which suffered its sixth consecutive regulation loss to complete a disastrous six-game stretch at Scotiabank Arena.

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The goaltender started consecutive games for the first time this season with Sergei Bobrovsky struggling to find traction after signing with the Maple Leafs in free agency on July 1.

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Toronto, which dropped to 1-8-0 over its last nine contests, picked up a 7-2 victory in Edmonton on Oct. 24.

TAKEAWAYS

Oilers: Head coach Mike Babcock faced his former team in Toronto for the first time since being fired in November 2019.

Maple Leafs: Veteran defenceman Chris Tanev returned to the lineup after sitting out Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. The 36-year-old was also held out of last Sunday’s 4-0 setback to the New Jersey Devils.

KEY MOMENT

Bouchard opened the scoring at 15:34 of the second when he took a pass from McDavid and blasted his 12th goal of the season through a partial screen on Stolarz.

KEY STAT

McDavid became the fifth different player in NHL history to record 50 points in 21 games or fewer. He joins Mario Lemieux (17 games in 1988-89, 18 games in 1995-96, 18 games in 1992-93), Wayne Gretzky (18 games in 1983-84, 19 games in 1984-85, 20 games in 1987-88), Bernie Nicholls (21 games in 1988-89) and Mike Bossy (21 games in 1984-85).

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UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Maple Leafs: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026.