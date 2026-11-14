Alouettes looking for better result in Grey Cup

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CALGARY – Montreal Alouettes safety Nate Beauchemin has been experiencing a homecoming of sorts this week even though the Alouettes are officially the visiting team when they face the Edmonton Elks in Sunday’s Grey Cup.

The standout defensive player, 23, was born in Calgary and was the country’s top university defensive player while playing at the University of Calgary in 2024. He was also a three-time Academic All-Canadian.

He was the 14th overall pick in the 2025 CFL draft.

After playing mainly special teams as a rookie, he finished this regular season with 61 defensive tackles, four interceptions and a fumble return for a touchdown.

“Being born here and then being able to come back for university and then again for the Grey Cup, what are the chances that I’m here in this spot back in the same stadium that developed me into the player that I am today and being able to have my family and friends come out – it’s just a blessing,” Beauchemin said after practice.

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Beauchemin said he is well aware of the challenges of playing at aging McMahon Stadium which added artificial turf in recent years.

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“You could say it’s one of the trickier ones just because of the wind but again, the weather this week has been absolutely beautiful. But no, it’s entirely weather dependent in this stadium,” he said.

“Having the new turf, it’s much better than when I was here but it’s just like home. If anything this is the stadium that I would rather play in.”

To a man, the Alouettes are indicating they’ve got something to prove after losing the 2025 Grey Cup to Saskatchewan.

“We fell short last year and it’s something that I reminded myself of all off season then we got together in May ready to go to work. We had one goal in mind and it was the Grey Cup,” said linebacker Geoffery Cantin-Arku.

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“Now we’re here and it’s time to finish and there’s no excuse. I think anything short of the Grey Cup is a disappointment for this organization.”

Defensive back Tyrice Beverette said it left a bad taste.

“Everybody feels that. It’s very motivating because when you get there and you lose a championship it’s like a break up,” he said.

“It leaves a bad taste in your mouth for a long time. We all been waiting for this moment and we finally got it.”

Head coach Jason Maas said the only negative from the effort at the last Grey Cup was the score.

“Everything else we felt great about except for the result and that result helped propel us to where we are today I believe…a better football team,” Maas said.

Beauchemin said if he were a betting man he would put his money on Montreal.

“Al’s win. I don’t have a point spread but I’m very confident in our whole team.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026.