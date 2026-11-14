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Sports

Avalanche stars MacKinnon, Makar to miss weeks

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2026 1:21 pm
1 min read
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MONTREAL – The Colorado Avalanche will have to make do without their two biggest stars in the coming weeks.

Head coach Jared Bednar told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens that forward Nathan MacKinnon is out at least one month, while defenceman Cale Makar will miss approximately two weeks.

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MacKinnon and Makar both exited Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators with lower-body injuries in the second period.

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MacKinnon sustained the injury after Senators defenceman Artem Zub cross-checked him in the hip area. Makar then left when he appeared to hurt his right leg after stopping to control the puck in the offensive zone.

A Hart Trophy winner as league MVP in 2024, MacKinnon has 10 goals and 20 assists in 20 games this season.

Makar, a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenceman, has five goals and 18 assists in 19 games for Colorado (11-6-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026.

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