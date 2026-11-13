Babcock back in Toronto with Oilers to face Leafs

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TORONTO – Mike Babcock was in a familiar place — one he hadn’t been for quite some time.

Centre ice at Scotiabank Arena. Whistle at the ready. Barking orders to his players.

“Are we playing here, boys, or no?” the Edmonton Oilers head coach shouted during one drill.

Babcock certainly has his team playing 20 games into the season as he looks help a high-octane roster led by superstar captain Connor McDavid over its championship hump.

The decorated and controversial bench boss is also back in Toronto, a place where he enjoyed success with a young Maple Leafs group before ultimately getting fired two months into his fifth season.

“Well, I loved it,” Babcock said Friday with his skates still on, not far where he used to hold press conferences. “I worked with real good people. I enjoyed the heck out of my first three years here. Worked with good hockey men, and it was enjoyable. I didn’t enjoy my last year-and-a-half as much, but that’s the business.”

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The Saskatoon product — a Stanley Cup champion with the Detroit Red Wings who also led Canada to consecutive Olympic gold medals — signed an earthmoving eight-year contract worth US$50-million to coach Toronto in 2015.

The club finished last in his first season as it looked to secure the right to select Auston Matthews with the No. 1 pick at the 2016 NHL draft. The Maple Leafs made the playoffs the next three springs under Babcock, but were unable to advance past the first round, including a pair of Game 7 losses to the Boston Bruins.

Toronto started his fifth campaign a scuffling 9-10-4 before Babcock was fired Nov. 20, 2019, and replaced by Sheldon Keefe.

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“We went from a situation where we were able to draft Auston and then the team got better,” said the 63-year-old, who went 173-133-45 with the Maple Leafs. “We made the playoffs. We set a franchise record for points. We didn’t have enough success in the playoffs, but that’s often what happens with young teams.

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“And in the end, they gave me a five-year holiday, which I really enjoyed.”

Following his dismissal, there were rumblings about how Babcock treated young players — namely Mitch Marner — in Toronto.

He returned in 2023 as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, but resigned before ever stepping behind the bench after allegations surfaced that he violated players’ privacy by asking to see pictures on their cellphones.

Babcock was at peace if that had signalled the end of his NHL run, but Edmonton’s leadership group that includes McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman met with him in the wake of last season’s first-round playoff exit to see if there was a fit in the Alberta capital.

Things are humming along thus far.

The Oilers sit first in the Pacific Division and third in the overall standings with a 14-3-3 mark heading into Saturday’s date with the slumping Maple Leafs (8-11-2), who picked up a 7-2 victory in Edmonton on Oct. 24.

“(Babcock’s) come in and set a standard here that we strive to meet every day,” said McDavid, who leads the league with an outrageous 49 points through 20 games. “When we don’t, we hear about it, and that’s what we want. He’s come in and been great, honestly.

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“Seems to care for the people around him, which is obviously important.”

Hyman got his NHL start in Toronto under Babcock after four years in the U.S. college ranks and another in the American Hockey League.

“You always grow as a person,” the winger said of his former and current coach. “Our record speaks for itself in the hockey department, but on the personal side of things, he’s been phenomenal. Guys have really enjoyed being around him, getting to know him.

“He’s brought in new life to the locker room. It’s been very positive.”

On an eye-popping 20-game point streak to start the season, McDavid said the entire staff has offered a different vibe and dynamic.

“A lot of juice,” said the centre. “At times we were missing that a little bit last year … it rubs off on the players, too. Definitely a good feeling right now.”

One that Babcock shares as he gets another crack at hockey glory after sitting down with McDavid and Co.

“I’m very thankful for those guys to come to see me,” he said. “I didn’t know I was going to have this much fun doing it. It’s been great and lots of laughs and I’m enjoying the guys. We’ve got a really good leadership group. We’ve got fun people. We’ve got good pros.

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“They have fun and I’m having fun.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.