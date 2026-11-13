N.S. RCMP say they’ve stopped a man who allegedly went on a two-week crime spree

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Police in Nova Scotia say a 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly going on a two-week crime spree across the southwest part of the province.

RCMP say the man committed a series of thefts and driving offences, evading police until Monday, when they arrested him.

Police say it started on Oct. 20, when they responded to a report of a man shoplifting in Middleton, N.S.

The suspect left the area driving a stolen Ford F-150 truck.

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Police say two days later in Yarmouth, the same man was involved in a hit-and-run and stole from a business.

Later that day he was identified as a driver who stole fuel in Digby.

Mounties say on Nov. 1 he broke into a commercial warehouse in Nictaux and rammed a police car with the stolen F-150 as he fled the scene.

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Police allege that on Nov. 5 he stole another truck from a business in Berwick and struck a vehicle before abandoning that truck and fleeing from police in the original stolen F-150.

On Nov. 7, police say they attempted to arrest the man at a property in Lawrencetown, but he fled on foot into a nearby cornfield.

Police say they located and seized the stolen truck, which had been painted multiple times in an apparent attempt to alter its appearance.

The man faces numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a conveyance, possession of property obtained by crime and flight from police.