Employer charged for ‘exploiting employees for financial benefit’ in Manitoba

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A man has been arrested in connection to alleged temporary foreign worker exploitation at a Manitoba business, the RCMP said.

The 13-month investigation into the Dauphin-area business began in October 2025. Police received tips about a general manager allegedly “exploiting employees for financial benefit,” the Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.

The suspect, a 48-year-old Dauphin man, was arrested on Nov. 5.

He is accused of making several temporary foreign workers pay him anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000 in exchange for employment at his business. Police said he told victims to “conceal or misrepresent these payments, including when speaking to immigration officials.”

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The man was also suspected of forcing those workers to pay associated immigration costs that should be covered by the employer, police said.

Officers were also said to have found evidence showing that the victims were made to work overtime without pay, and employees who complained were threatened with reduced working hours, which would impact their eligibility to obtain permanent residency.

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The 48-year-old is facing Immigration and Refugee Protection Act-related charges for three counts of misrepresenting or withholding material facts relating to immigration applicants and three counts of employing a foreign national in a capacity in which the foreign national is not authorized.

He was released from custody on an undertaking, a condition of which was that he would not attend the business or contact the alleged victims.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing. Police also referred the case to Manitoba’s Employment Standards Branch to investigate violations under its jurisdiction.