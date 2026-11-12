Boldy’s hat trick sends Leafs to 5th straight loss

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Matt Boldy completed his second hat trick of the season and the sixth of his career early in the third period as the Minnesota Wild resigned the Toronto Maple Leafs to a fifth straight regulation home loss with a 5-2 victory Thursday.

Boldy’s third goal of the night came after Maple Leafs winger William Nylander and defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson got their wires crossed off the rush to open a clear lane for the Wild winger.

Michael McCarron and Danila Yurov, into an empty net, also scored for Minnesota (14-3-4), which got 26 saves from Jesper Wallstedt. Kirill Kaprizov had three assists. Yurov added an assist for a two-point night.

Story continues below advertisement

The Maple Leafs (8-11-2) have lost the first of five contests of what has turned into a disastrous six-game homestand to move to an ugly 1-7-0 over their last eight.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Wild improved to 8-0-2 over their last 10 since last losing in regulation to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 22.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Veteran defenceman Chris Tanev (load management) was kept out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Fellow blueliner Morgan Rielly (lower body) remains on the club’s long list of injured players.

Wild: Brock Faber could return to action this weekend after the blueliner suffered a fractured skull during pre-season play.

KEY MOMENT

Toronto defenceman Darren Raddysh took a penalty midway through the second that led to Boldy tying the game 2-2 on a power play.

KEY STAT

Quinn Hughes picked up an assist on Boldy’s second to give the Minnesota defenceman a point streak of at least 10 games for the third time in his career. That ties Phil Housley for the second-most by an American blueliner in NHL history. Brian Leetch tops the list with four.

COMING UP

Story continues below advertisement

Maple Leafs: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Wild: Visit the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026.