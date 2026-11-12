Philpot-Ford matchup an intriguing one in Grey Cup

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CALGARY – Football is a game of matchups, and the Grey Cup on Sunday will present no shortage of them.

One of the most intriguing will between Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot and Edmonton Elks cornerback Tyrell Ford. Philpot led the CFL in receiving and was its top Canadian this season, while Ford was tops in interceptions.

“I do think he’s the best receiver in the league right now and so it’s a matchup I’m excited for,” Ford said Thursday during the Grey Cup Media Day.

Ford won’t line up opposite of Philpot for the entire Grey Cup as game situations as well as offensive/defensive playcalls will dictate where players are on the field. But there will be times when they’ll go head-to-head.

The six-foot, 199-pound Philpot enjoyed a record-breaking 2026 campaign. He led the CFL in catches (124), yards (1,809) and yards after catch (750) and finished tied with teammate Tyler Snead in toichdown grabs (13 each).

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The 26-year-old Delta, B.C., native set single-season league marks for receptions and yards by a Canadian.

“First, we’ve got to make sure when he does catch it to tackle him,” Ford said. “He’s really elusive with the ball in his hands, I think that’s one of the biggest aspects of him being a playmaker.

“Obviously he’s good receiver, very polished, runs great routes. I think I’ve just got to do my job.”

Philpot and Ford both have twin brothers in the CFL. Jalen Philpot is a receiver with the Calgary Stampeders while Tre Ford plays quarterback with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

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Ford, 28, of Niagara Falls, Ont., had a CFL-leading seven interceptions this season. He also had seven in 2024 with Winnipeg to lead the league.

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“Tyrell is athletic, he’s fast and his IQ is very good to,” Philpot said. “And then there’s his ball skills, he hasn’t lead the CFL in interceptions twice in the last three years for no good reason.

“I have tremendous respect for that but we’re no going to shy away because of it. I know he knows that and am just looking forward to that matchup.”

Speed is a big part of Ford’s game. Not only was he an all-star defensive back with the Waterloo Warriors, he was also a 60-metre sprinter on the school’s track squad.

Philpot and Ford go back. Both participated in the 2022 CFL combine, where Ford posted the fastest 40-yard dash time of 4.42 seconds.

“I remember doing one-on-ones against him,” Philpot said. “He got me a couple of reps, I got him a couple of reps.

“It’s been truly a cool honour to watch him progress and for me to progress. What better stage than to get a Canadian matchup in the Grey Cup?”

Philpot said both players have definite idea of what they can/can’t do against each other.

“That just comes with film study and confidence as well,” he said. “There’s a respect there but we’re both athletes, we’re both ballers and let the best man win Sunday.”

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Montreal’s offence is led by quarterback Davis Alexander, the CFL’s outstanding player this season. Alexander threw for 5,257 yards with a league-high 35 TDs.

“I think he’s pretty talented. he’s definitely a good leader for them,” Ford said of Alexander. “I also think their offensive co-ordinator Anthony Calvillo is a very good coach.

“He’s able to get good matchups and is very unpredictable. They have a tricky offence.”

Ford has registered 16 total interceptions over the last three CFL seasons.

“I think I’ve just got an eye for the ball when he (quarterback) throws it,” he said. “I think I play with good vision.

“I had seven this year, I probably should’ve had 13. I have to make sure my hands are warm for the game.”

While the Ford-Philpot matchup will be an intriguing one, so too will be Montreal’s offence facing Edmonton’s defence.

The Alouettes led the CFL in offensive TDs (65), net offence (420.9 yards per game) and were tied for tops in 30-yard completions (38) and passing TDs (39). Edmonton’s defence was ranked first in fewest offensive points allowed (23.6), net offence (338.6 yards) and yards per play (6.34) and was tied for fewest offensive TDs allowed (44).

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“I think it’s going to be really exciting,” Ford said. “They’re really, really productive but again we’ve just got to do our job.

“Last week B.C. was a really good offence and we held them to 16 points (in 28-16 Edmonton West Division final win). We’ve just got to believe in what our coaches are coaching and I think we’ll be OK.”

Two of Ford’s interceptions came in Edmonton’s 48-30 loss to Montreal in August. Philpot said the Alouettes took notice.

“I know Davis is aware of him and his speed,” Philpot said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026.