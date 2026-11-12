Suspected targeted shooting caught on video in southwest Edmonton

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Residents in Chapelle are terrified after a brazen, daylight shooting took place in their neighbourhood.

It was a quiet Thursday morning in the deep southwest Edmonton suburb, until a black station wagon pulled up on a residential road and parked in front of a row of single-family homes.

A man in dark clothing, wearing a white mask over his mouth, got out of the car, crossed the street and approached the driver’s side of another car parked facing the opposite direction.

The man raised his arms.

Three loud bangs, in quick succession, rang out on Creighton Place SW in the Chappelle neighbourhood.

As the man ran back to the black car, got in and quickly drove away, a door on the other side of the second vehicle opened.

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A woman’s frantic screams grew louder as she got out of the target vehicle and ran away to a nearby home.

The other shooting victim, a man in his 20s, sped off in the opposite direction.

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From start to finish, it all happened in about 45 seconds.

Multiple residents captured the incident on their security cameras, and one of those videos was obtained by Global News.

Several residents said the shooter had been in the area for about an hour prior. A resident, who didn’t want to be identified for safety concerns, said said it seemed like he was waiting for someone.

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Multiple neighbours called 911. Shortly afterwards, Edmonton police officers converged upon the scene and blocked off a stretch of the road until mid-afternoon.

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Police said the officers responded to reports of gunshots near Creighton Place SW around 10:30 a.m.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, showed up at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, EPS said.

Police are investigating but said the shooting is believed to be targeted.

Targeted or not, residents in the newer neighbourhood said they’re worried because others could’ve been hurt.

Too scared to go on camera or have their name published, multiple residents worried for their safety told Global News they’re investing in more surveillance cameras and locks.

As of publishing, no suspects have been identified or arrests made.

With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News

— More to come…