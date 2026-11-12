Generations Foundation holiday food and toy drive kicks off: Here’s where to donate

Send this page to someone via email

The Generations Foundation has launched its 27th annual holiday food and toy drive, aiming to bring holiday cheer to thousands of children and families in need across Montreal.

The organization collects new toys for children and non-perishable food items for families struggling to make ends meet, as food insecurity remains one of the greatest challenges facing families today.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Adrian and Natalie Bercovici, the foundation has raised more than $12 million since its inception, according to the organization.

5:44 2025 Generations Foundation Holiday Food and Toy Drive

After 26 years of leadership, the Bercovicis stepped back last year, handing the reins to executive director Leslie Butt, who first joined the organization as a volunteer 27 years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“I started to fundraise, I joined the organization, then I ended up on their board after 10 years,” Butt said. “From the board I was on at least another 15 and just last year I was nominated as executive director.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Butt said he hopes to build on the foundation’s work while considering new ways to support the children and families it serves.

A new website is also in the works, which Butt said will make donating easier and give people more information about the foundation’s work in the community.

The organization relies exclusively on donations to operate, and Butt said it wants to ensure contributions go directly toward feeding the children it serves.

“This place exists because you donate to Generations out of your goodwill, your hearts, pockets,” he said. “And we want to make sure that when you give us 10 bucks or 10 thousand dollars, that money goes directly into the mouths of kids we’re serving and not into our pockets.”

The foundation has received support from corporate partners over the years, including Best Buy, Mattel/Mega Bloks and the Cafe Milano group.

This year, Cafe Milano will also raffle off Montreal Canadiens tickets and match every dollar raised.

The foundation is accepting new toys for the holiday season, as well as non-perishable food and monetary donations throughout the year.

Story continues below advertisement

Where to donate

Donations can be dropped off at participating Best Buy stores, Cafe Milano locations and other collection points.

Best Buy locations include stores in Anjou, downtown Montreal, Saint-Jérôme, Mascouche, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Marché Central, LaSalle, Laval, Pointe-Claire, Rosemère, Brossard and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

Cafe Milano collection points are located in Saint-Léonard, Pointe-Claire, Laval and Brossard.

Other drop-off locations include the English Montreal School Board central office at 6000 Fielding Ave. in Montreal, the Montreal Gazette at 2055 Peel St., Suite 700, and Mattel/Mega Bloks at 6767 Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse in Saint-Laurent.