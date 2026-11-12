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Crime

Life-size statue of Jesus Christ stolen from B.C. Catholic school in ‘brazen’ act

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 12, 2026 4:29 pm
2 min read
A close-up look at the Jesus Christ statue that was stolen.
A close-up look at the Jesus Christ statue that was stolen. Saint John Paul II Academy Foundation
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A Catholic school in Surrey has become the victim of an unusual theft.

Saint John Paul II Academy Society chair Dr. Joseph King said a seated, life-size statue of Jesus Christ was stolen from the school.

“One of the focal points here in the courtyard was a piece of art, an installation from Canadian artist Timothy Schmalz, donated to the school, called ‘The Last Supper,'” King said.

“It featured a bronze of Jesus and 12 empty stools, inviting students to come and sit at The Last Supper. Inviting students, faculty, guests to come and contemplate themselves as apostles of Christ, to consider the initiation of the Eucharist and what it means to our faith.”

Troy Van Vliet, chair of the school’s board, said someone drove through the school’s security gates early on Wednesday morning, went to the courtyard around the back and took the statue.

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“Someone came in a white van; there were three of them, and they took some tools to cut the statue apart into pieces and took it away,” he said.

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Van Vliet said basketball was being played at the school on Remembrance Day and students noticed the theft first.

“People were very saddened by it,” he added.

“Not just that it was stolen, but what it signified and what it means to our school, and just to have something like that taken, it’s just such a brazen act.”

Van Vliet added that he hopes the thieves get the message and bring it back, but they are concerned it was taken to be sold as scrap metal.

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King said the statue was a beautiful work of art.

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“Cutting it away, for whatever reason, I have no idea, but it’s a sad thing to have happened.”

Sgt. Ali Gailus, Surrey police media relations officer, told Global News officers are investigating.

“What we know so far is that the suspects likely had pre-knowledge of the compound layout,” she said. “They came prepared with tools and a vehicle.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the school to raise money to replace the statue.

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