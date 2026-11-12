Man charged with second-degree murder for April death in Saskatoon

A man is facing charges in connection with the death of a man in Saskatoon nearly seven months ago.
Wray Musqua, 55, died in hospital after he was found unresponsive by police on April 24, police said in a news release.
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Officers were responding to a report of an injured man in the 2200 block of 22nd Street around 10:54 p.m. Musqua was transported to hospital, where he died the following day.
A38-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in relation to that death.
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