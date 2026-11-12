Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with second-degree murder for April death in Saskatoon

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted November 12, 2026 11:07 am
1 min read
Saskatoon police officers found the victim unresponsive in April. He died in hospital. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police officers found the victim unresponsive in April. He died in hospital. Heywood Yu / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man is facing charges in connection with the death of a man in Saskatoon nearly seven months ago.

Wray Musqua, 55, died in hospital after he was found unresponsive by police on April 24, police said in a news release.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers were responding to a report of an injured man in the 2200 block of 22nd Street around 10:54 p.m. Musqua was transported to hospital, where he died the following day.

A38-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in relation to that death.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices