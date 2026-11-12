Man charged with second-degree murder for April death in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges in connection with the death of a man in Saskatoon nearly seven months ago.

Wray Musqua, 55, died in hospital after he was found unresponsive by police on April 24, police said in a news release.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers were responding to a report of an injured man in the 2200 block of 22nd Street around 10:54 p.m. Musqua was transported to hospital, where he died the following day.

A38-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in relation to that death.