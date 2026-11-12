Raptors live and die by the three-pointer

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TORONTO – It was all going so well for the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter of their key divisional matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Ja’Kobe Walter hit four three-pointers in the opening frame as the Raptors totalled 10 three-pointers, tying a franchise record, to jump out to an early and unexpected lead against the Celtics. But the offence sputtered on Wednesday as Toronto eventually fell to Boston 98-93 on Wednesday.

“I thought that first quarter was better than the rest of the three quarters,” said head coach Darko Rajakovic. “We made 10 threes in the first quarter. We were getting great looks, open looks, and I think the film is going to really show us that that’s the standard of play that we’re going to play too, right?

“That it doesn’t matter, make or miss, we’ve got to trust the pass. We’ve got to trust the teammate.”

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It was apparent that Toronto’s plan was to come out gunning, at least to start the game.

The Raptors were 10 for 18 from three-point range in the first, 2 for 8 in the second, 3 for 9 in the third and just 1 for 8 in the final quarter. That’s a total of 16 for 43 (37 per cent) from beyond the arc.

“We’ve got to trust open shots,” said Rajakovic. “We took 43 threes. That’s a good number there. I still think there were a couple more situations that we could make better decisions to kick out in five open shots.”

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It was a case of turning Boston’s only playstyle against it.

The Celtics entered Wednesday taking 42.2 three-pointers per game, fifth most in the NBA, and making 38.4 per cent of those. Toronto’s 35.2 three-point attempts per game was 24th most in the league with its 31.8 per cent three-point shooting percentage was fourth worst in the league.

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Boston went 14 for 40 (35 per cent) on Wednesday.

“I think first quarter we were definitely getting the ball moving more,” said Walter, who finished with a team-best 17 points, including going 5 for 10 on threes. “On transition we were getting stops and getting out, and I think we came out second half we just didn’t start at that same note.

“I think we definitely just did a better job of getting the ball around, continuing to play hard, started on defence for us too.”

Rookie Allen Graves came off the bench for 13 points, second most on the Raptors (5-6), including 3 for 4 shooting on threes.

“Coming into this game, I wasn’t shooting the best percentage as far as on the three-point line, and that’s what I credit the Raptors too,” said Graves, who had a 22.2 per cent three-point percentage before Wednesday. “I mean, this whole organization, my confidence game by game, and just continuing to trust in me.

“I feel like that belief is what fuels me day in and day out. Their belief in me, just knowing that I want to go out there and play as hard as I can.”

Toronto visits the Philadelphia 76ers (9-3) on Thursday. Walter said he appreciated the short turn around because it helped him flush the disappointing loss to Boston.

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“The blessing about the NBA is you’ve always got another game because like today, the next day or the day after that,” said Walter. “You can’t really dwell on in the game.

“You just watch the film quickly, but do that and move on. We know we’ve got a tough task ahead of us. We’re just trying to focus on (the Sixers), lock in on the scout, lock in on the film.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026.