Bouchard nets OT winner, Oilers top Flyers 3-2

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EDMONTON – Evan Bouchard scored the game-winning goal 47 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers won their third game in a row, getting past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday.

Zach Hyman scored a pair of goals for Edmonton (14-3-3), which matched its second-best start in franchise history through 20 games.

The Oilers are now 12-0-2 when they score first this season.

Tristan Jarry was stellar in net with 30 saves to improve to 5-1-3.

Tyson Foerster and Travis Sanheim replied for Philadelphia (5-10-6), which has lost four of its last five.

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Dan Vladar made 21 stops in goal for the Flyers.

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Takeaways

Flyers: Philadelphia got a key player back as veteran defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen returned to the lineup after missing the last seven games after aggravating an upper-body injury he suffered against Anaheim on Oct. 24.

Oilers: Connor McDavid picked up an assist in the second period to extend his season-starting points streak to 20 games, tying his career high and becoming the eighth player in NHL history to post multiple 20-game streaks. The Oilers captain, who leads the league with 49 points, became just the fourth player in league annals to post a season-opening 20-game point streak.

Key moment

Draisaitl sent a backhand pass across to Bouchard who blasted in a one-timer for his 11th of the season, which is tops amongst defencemen.

Key stat

Entering the game, McDavid had more points (48) than the Flyers had total goals (45) this season. Only one player for Philadelphia had recorded more than four goals, Matvei Michkov with 10. The Flyers had 19 goals in 10 road games and only scored more than three goals in a contest twice.

Up next

Flyers: Conclude a five-game trip in Columbus on Saturday.

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Oilers: Launch a six-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.