SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Radio
Listen live
Flames Postgame Show
9:30 PM - 11:00 PM
QR Calgary
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers beat Flames 3-1

By Darren Haynes The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2026 10:37 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

CALGARY – Mika Zibanejad scored twice in the second period on Wednesday to lead the New York Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Tye Kartye, into an empty net, also scored for New York (11-8-1). The Rangers have won four of their last five.

Adam Klapka had the lone goal for Calgary (8-10-1), which finished 1-2-0 on its three-game homestand.

Getting the start for New York, Joonas Korpisalo had 30 stops to improve to 2-0-0.

The 32-year-old was activated from injured reserve on Friday after missing the first six weeks of the season with a lower-body injury.

Saddled with the loss was Devin Cooley, who had 21 saves. He fell to 5-4-0 while his five-game home winning streak was halted.

Story continues below advertisement
Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Flames goalie Devin Cooley making new fans for viral interviews'
Flames goalie Devin Cooley making new fans for viral interviews

The first period was scoreless although Calgary defenceman Zayne Parekh nearly scored one of the goals of the year. Instead, Korpisalo’s desperation stop will go down as one of the saves of the year.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carrying the puck in the Rangers zone, Parekh stepped around Eeli Tolvanen then dipsy doodled through Glenn Gawdin. As he darted toward the Rangers net, Parekh instead cut right and darted behind the net but his wraparound attempt was denied when Korpisalo, abandoning his goal stick, dove across the crease and stopped the puck on the line with the open hand of his blocker.

Zibanejad gave the Rangers the lead for good, scoring the first goal of the game 59 seconds into the second period.

Takeaways

Rangers: Gawdin, 29, who broke into the NHL with the Flames, made his New Yotk debut at fourth-line centre. It was his 14th NHL game and first since March 6, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Flames: Former Ranger and 2021 first-rounder Brennan Othmann (upper body) returned to the lineup after missing six games. Defenceman Jake Middleton played his 400th NHL game.

Key Moment

Halfway through the second period, the Rangers needed just 13 seconds on the power-play to increase their lead to 2-0. Zibanejad sizzled a one-timer past Cooley after being setup on a cross-ice pass from Pavel Dorofeyev. It would be the eventual game-winner.

Key Stat

The Rangers moved into a tie for first in the NHL with 11 wins when scoring the first goal of the game. Tied with New York (11-1-0) are Carolina (11-1-0), Edmonton (11-0-2) and Minnesota (11-0-4).

Up Next

Rangers: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Flames: Open a three-game road trip on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices