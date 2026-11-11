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Sports

Quickley, Murray-Boyles back in Raptors lineup

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2026 5:38 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – Immanuel Quickley and Collin Murray-Boyles are back in the Toronto Raptors’ lineup for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Quickley missed two games with a tight right hamstring.

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Murray-Boyles missed Monday’s 118-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with an undisclosed illness.

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All-stars Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard are still unavailable for Toronto (5-5).

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Barnes will miss his third game with a strained left groin.

Leonard has missed nine games as he recovers from swelling in his left knee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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