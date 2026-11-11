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Crime

Woman missing after alleged abduction, car theft near Prince Albert

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted November 11, 2026 5:52 pm
1 min read
Shaylynn Ermine, 29, is described by the Saskatchewan RCMP as five feet four inches tall and 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black, shoulder length hair. She was last seen Wednesday. View image in full screen
Shaylynn Ermine, 29, is described by the Saskatchewan RCMP as five feet four inches tall and 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black, shoulder length hair. She was last seen Wednesday. Saskatchewan RCMP
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Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for a 29-year-old woman who police believe was abducted north of Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.

Shaylynn Ermine, 29, is described as being five-feet, four-inches tall and 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair. Ermine was said to be wearing a black hoodie and black jeans when she was last seen.

Police allege she was abducted in a red Dodge Caravan on Highway 788, north of Sturgeon Lake First Nation. The van’s licence plate is unknown.

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She was last seen in that Dodge Caravan, which was spotted driving towards the community of Little Red River, police said in a news release.

Prince Albert RCMP were alerted to the reported abduction and vehicle theft around 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

A second vehicle — a black, 2005 Chrysler 300 with a spare tire on the back passenger rear door — was also described as a vehicle of interest.

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Police said the Saskatchewan license plate of that vehicle reads “001 PNG.”

Officers are looking for four men believed to be suspects, but RCMP could not provide a description other than the group was wearing face coverings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 310-RCMP.

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