Woman missing after alleged abduction, car theft near Prince Albert

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Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for a 29-year-old woman who police believe was abducted north of Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.

Shaylynn Ermine, 29, is described as being five-feet, four-inches tall and 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair. Ermine was said to be wearing a black hoodie and black jeans when she was last seen.

Police allege she was abducted in a red Dodge Caravan on Highway 788, north of Sturgeon Lake First Nation. The van’s licence plate is unknown.

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She was last seen in that Dodge Caravan, which was spotted driving towards the community of Little Red River, police said in a news release.

Prince Albert RCMP were alerted to the reported abduction and vehicle theft around 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

A second vehicle — a black, 2005 Chrysler 300 with a spare tire on the back passenger rear door — was also described as a vehicle of interest.

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Police said the Saskatchewan license plate of that vehicle reads “001 PNG.”

Officers are looking for four men believed to be suspects, but RCMP could not provide a description other than the group was wearing face coverings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 310-RCMP.