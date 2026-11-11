Homicide detectives called to Vancouver home after 2 people found dead

Two people have been found dead in a Vancouver home.
Police said homicide detectives were called to the home early Wednesday morning in the 1,000 block of East 52nd Avenue after officers were originally called there around 12:45 a.m.
Get breaking National news
Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
When the officers arrived, police said they found a 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman deceased.
Detectives believe this was an isolated incident, with no risk to the public.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.