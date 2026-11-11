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Crime

Homicide detectives called to Vancouver home after 2 people found dead

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 11, 2026 5:05 pm
1 min read
A Vancouver Police officer wears an Axon body camera, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police officer wears an Axon body camera, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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Two people have been found dead in a Vancouver home.

Police said homicide detectives were called to the home early Wednesday morning in the 1,000 block of East 52nd Avenue after officers were originally called there around 12:45 a.m.

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When the officers arrived, police said they found a 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman deceased.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident, with no risk to the public.

 

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