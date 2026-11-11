Saskatchewan’s Geo-Memorial Naming Program: A way to remember

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A Saskatchewan website is helping preserve the memory of fallen soldiers by connecting their names to the province’s lakes, rivers and other geographical landmarks.

SaskLakes.ca has identified more than 3,400 place names honouring individuals who served and died in military conflicts.

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The project highlights a provincial tradition that began in 1947, when Saskatchewan started naming geographical features after its war dead.

More than 90,000 Saskatchewan residents enlisted during the Second World War, with approximately 4,000 never returning home.

The website allows visitors to explore the stories behind the names and learn about the sacrifices made by those who served.

You can search Sasklakes.ca to find out if a place has been named after one of your relatives, and you can nominate a place to be named through the Ministry of Parks and Culture website.