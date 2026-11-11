Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan’s Geo-Memorial Naming Program: A way to remember

By Andrew Kitchen Global News
Posted November 11, 2026 4:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s Geo-Memorial Naming Program: A way to remember'
Saskatchewan’s Geo-Memorial Naming Program: A way to remember
WATCH: Saskatchewan's Geo-Memorial Naming Program: A way to remember
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Saskatchewan website is helping preserve the memory of fallen soldiers by connecting their names to the province’s lakes, rivers and other geographical landmarks.

SaskLakes.ca has identified more than 3,400 place names honouring individuals who served and died in military conflicts.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The project highlights a provincial tradition that began in 1947, when Saskatchewan started naming geographical features after its war dead.

More than 90,000 Saskatchewan residents enlisted during the Second World War, with approximately 4,000 never returning home.

The website allows visitors to explore the stories behind the names and learn about the sacrifices made by those who served.

You can search Sasklakes.ca to find out if a place has been named after one of your relatives, and you can nominate a place to be named through the Ministry of Parks and Culture website.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices