Hamilton police looking for three suspects in home invasion

Hamilton police say they are looking for three suspects after a home invasion in the city early this morning.
Police say officers responded to the home invasion on Weathering Heights in the Stoney Creek Mountain neighbourhood shortly before 2 a.m.
Get breaking National news
Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They say three male suspects forced their way in and assaulted three occupants before fleeing the area in a black Honda Civic.
Police say the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and they were taken to hospital.
They say the motive behind the home invasion is unknown.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.