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Crime

Hamilton police looking for three suspects in home invasion

By Staff Global News
Posted November 11, 2026 4:47 pm
1 min read
hamilton police View image in full screen
A Hamilton Police vehicle is pictured in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. Hamilton police say it's looking for three suspects in a home invasion. NI
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Hamilton police say they are looking for three suspects after a home invasion in the city early this morning.

Police say officers responded to the home invasion on Weathering Heights in the Stoney Creek Mountain neighbourhood shortly before 2 a.m.

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They say three male suspects forced their way in and assaulted three occupants before fleeing the area in a black Honda Civic.

Police say the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and they were taken to hospital.

They say the motive behind the home invasion is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

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