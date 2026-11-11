Atlantic Canadian padres honour Wainwright soldiers in Remembrance Day speeches

Two padres in Atlantic Canada led their Remembrance Day speeches on Wednesday with reflections on the recent deadly fire at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta.

In downtown Halifax, Padre Steven Cochrane honoured Canadian Armed Forces members and the sacrifices they make during training exercises, pointing in particular to members in Wainwright.

Padre Stephen Courtney led his speech at the National War Memorial in St. John’s, N.L., with a reflection on the four soldiers killed in the fire, and the dozens of others who were hurt.

“We remember those who died, the injured, especially those who remain in hospital at this time,” Courtney said to a quiet crowd of hundreds. “We remember the families.”

Sgt. Morgan Wong of Edmonton, Pte. Shaun Farrell of Prince Albert, Sask., Pte. Aidan Goulding of North Vancouver and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark of Langley, B.C., were killed at the Alberta training base last month when strong winds propelled a nearby grass fire across the training area.

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Thirty-nine others were injured, and many are still recovering in hospital.

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The weather indigital St. John’s on Wednesday was rainy and cold, but people packed the two downtown streets on either side of the National War Memorial, as well as the stairs connecting them. Bright red poppies stood out against the thick, dark jackets in the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds.

Newfoundland and Labrador is still marked by its deep military history. This year is the 110th anniversary of the Battle of Beaumont-Hamel, in the First World War, which saw hundreds of Royal Newfoundland Regiment soldiers mowed down by German fire.

Leo Knox and his family laid a wreath at the foot of the war memorial in honour of his father, Leo F. Knox, who was a gunner with the 166th Royal Newfoundland Field Artillery Regiment in the Second World War. Leo F. Knox died about five years ago, at the age of 93, and he was a well known and widely respected veteran in St. John’s.

Knox said he and his family promised his father they would lay a wreath for him every year at the war memorial. He was joined on Wednesday by several generations of the Knox family.

“Dad just passed away not too long ago and I still find it really tough, but the truth is that this is probably the most special, solemn day for us every year,” Knox said.

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“It’s the one day of the year that I really like to do nothing except reflect on not only my dad, but all the other veterans,” he added. “I’m not for war, but the sacrifices they made for us are really appreciated. That’s why we do this every year.”

Remembrance Day ceremonies were scheduled across Atlantic Canada on Wednesday.

In Halifax, hundreds gathered at the Grand Parade downtown to bow their heads and honour those lost to battle.

“At the 11th hour of the 11th month, the 11th day, time stands still for a moment,” Padre Cochrane said. “We remember those who died not for war, but for a world that (would) be free and at peace.”