Hutson scores in overtime as Caps tip Senators 3-2

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OTTAWA – Cole Hutson’s goal 74 seconds into overtime, set up by Alex Ovechkin, lifted the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

The Capitals overcame a horrid second period, in which they allowed two goals and trailed 2-1, to register the victory.

Matt Roy and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Capitals (10-6-0), while netminder Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Ridly Greig and Hayden Hodgson scored for the Senators (11-6-2), while Samuel Ersson stopped 14 shots.

Outshot 17-2 in the second period, Washington went a span of 20 minutes and five seconds before they registered their next shot in the third period.

The Capitals showed life on the power play and maintained control after it expired and capitalized with Hutson finding Dubois at the side of the net for a wide-open shot to tie it 2-2 at 12:31 of the third.

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Ersson made a big save on Jack St. Ivany with four minutes remaining to keep the game tied.

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With 2:57 remaining Jakob Chychrun laid a huge hit on Nick Cousins and no penalty was called to Ottawa’s disappointment. Cousins needed help getting off the ice.

Down 1-0 after the first, the Senators scored twice to lead 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Thomas Chabot set up both goals for the Senators.

On the first, Chabot kept the puck in at the blue line and fed Michael Amadio, who quickly passed it back. Chabot then found Greig in the slot, where he beat Thompson off his backhand.

Ottawa took the lead late in the period when Chabot took a pass from Stephen Halliday and put the puck through Chychrun’s legs to Hodgson for his first of the season.

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The Capitals opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the game when Roy took a pass from Chychrun and fired a slap shot past Ersson for his first of the season.

Greig returned to Ottawa’s lineup after missing two games.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: After a slow start to the game the Senators found their legs in the second.

Capitals: Washington looked disengaged for much of the second period.

KEY STAT

Ryan Leonard played his 100th NHL game Tuesday. He has 26 goals to join Alex Ovechkin (64), Alexander Semin (39), Dmitri Khristich (38) and Peter Bondra (29) as one of only five Capitals since 1990 to score 25 or more goals in his first 100 games in the NHL.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Senators: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.