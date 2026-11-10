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Sports

Landeskog, Avs hand Leafs fourth straight loss

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2026 9:46 pm
2 min read
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TORONTO – Gabriel Landeskog scored his second goal of the game in the third period as the Colorado Avalanche topped Toronto 6-3 to hand the Maple Leafs their fourth straight regulation loss Tuesday.

Devon Toews, with a goal and an assist, Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas, into an empty net, provided the rest of the offence for Colorado (11-6-2). Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves. Cale Makar added two assists.

Darren Raddysh and Easton Cowan, with a goal and an assist each, and Jack Roslovic replied for Toronto (8-10-2), which has dropped six of its last seven decisions.

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Sergei Bobrovksy finished with 22 stops.

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The 38-year-old goaltender — a two-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top netminder — has allowed three goals or more in 12 of his 13 starts since signing in free agency July 1.

Roslovic (lower-body injury) and shutdown defenceman Chris Tanev (load management) returned to the Toronto lineup after sitting out Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Morgan Rielly (lower-body injury) joined a long list of players receiving treatment in the trainer’s room. The veteran blueliner is listed as day-to-day, while centre Colton Sissons (lower-body injury) is out week-to-week. Top-line winger Kirill Marchenko (lower body) along with defencemen Marshall Rifai (lower body) and Nick Blankenburg (upper body) also remain sidelined week-to-week.

Avalanche: Makar left Sunday’s practice in Denver with an unspecified injury, but took part in Colorado’s morning skate and declared himself ready for Tuesday.

KEY MOMENT

Landeskog bagged the winner just 51 seconds after Roslovic tied the score 3-3 when he was left all alone in front of Bobrovksy.

KEY STAT

Raddysh’s blast that gave Toronto a 1-0 lead was clocked at 92.89 miles per hour — the fourth fastest shot to result in a goal across the league this season, according to the NHL.

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UP NEXT

Avalanche: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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