Leafs’ Rielly remains out with lower-body injury

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TORONTO – The Maple Leafs’ injury list continues to grow.

The club announced before Tuesday’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche that veteran defenceman Morgan Rielly is out day-to-day with a lower-body issue.

The 32-year-old didn’t return following the first period of Toronto’s 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. He then sat out Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to the New Jersey Devils.

Rielly had registered 12 assists and was averaging 19 minutes and 31 seconds of ice time across 17 games this season before departing early against Montreal.

Toronto (8-9-2) also announced centre Colton Sissons is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury after he was hurt late in Sunday’s second period.

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The 33-year-old, who signed in free agency over the summer, has two goals and four assists for six points in 19 games with the Maple Leafs.

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Toronto, which entered play losers of three straight and five of six in regulation, recalled Ryan Tverberg from the American Hockey League on Tuesday and reassigned fellow forward Vinni Lettieri to the minors.

Toronto’s sick bay also includes winger Kirill Marchenko (lower body) along with blueliners Marshall Rifai (lower body) and Nick Blankenburg (upper body). All three players are out week-to-week.

Veteran centre John Tavares returned to action Saturday after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.

Shutdown defenceman Chris Tanev also recently got back in the lineup after his own nine-game absence with an upper-body ailment.

The 36-year-old, however, was held out of Sunday’s contest — even with Rielly out — for load management purposes on the second half of a back-to-back. Tanev was limited to just 11 contests last season due to injury.

Colorado (10-6-2), which topped last’s season standings to capture the Presidents’ Trophy before eventually getting swept by the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference final, picked up a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday to snap a two-game slide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.