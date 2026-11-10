Toronto’s Edey finding footing with Grizzlies

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TORONTO – Zach Edey’s second NBA appearance at Scotiabank Arena was a bit cheaper.

The seven-foot-four Edey had eight points and nine rebounds as his Memphis Grizzlies topped the Toronto Raptors 118-102 on Monday. It was only Edey’s second time playing at the Raptors’ home arena after he missed the Grizzlies’ one game in Toronto last season due to injury.

Fortunately for Edey’s wallet, there was a steep drop off in ticket requests from friends and family from his rookie season of 2024-25 and Monday night.

“Two year ago, I had about two sections,” chuckled Edey post-game.

Even though his personal support section was reduced Monday, the novelty of playing against his hometown team in its arena hasn’t worn off for Edey yet.

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“It’s crazy. I don’t know how else to put it,” said Edey. “I didn’t get to play here last year but I’ve been here twice now.

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“It’s always a lot of fun to come home and hear the anthem and get into the atmosphere again.”

The 24-year-old Edey, who grew up in midtown Toronto, is averaging 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and an assist per game. His nine boards on Monday helped Memphis out-rebound the Raptors 44-34.

“It doesn’t always show up on the box score, but his impact is felt every night, whether it’s in the possession game, rebounding ball, or defensively protecting the rim, or just engaging the other guys,” said Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo. “We talk a lot about the offensive performances of our guards, but if you look at the tape, it’s also because the opponent is very paranoid about Zach getting open looks.

“His defender tends to, instead of protecting the rim, tends to gravitate back toward Zach, which opens up 10 lanes for our guys.”

Edey averaged 18.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 assists over four NCAA season with the Purdue Boilermakers, but those numbers were skewed lower as he started only twice in his freshman year and played half as many minutes per game that season.

He twice won the Naismith Award as U.S. college basketball’s player of the year. He is only the third male player to win back-to-back Naismiths, joining Hall of Famers Ralph Sampson and Bill Walton.

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Edey said that he’s still not playing to the level he believes he’s capable of in the NBA.

“I’m going to keep working,” said Edey. “I’m going to keep doing what I think is the best way to play basketball.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.