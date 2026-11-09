Barnes, Quickley, Murray-Boyles out vs. Grizzlies

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will be without three key players tonight as they host the Memphis Grizzlies.
All-star Scottie Barnes (left groin strain), Immanuel Quickley (right hamstring, tightness/soreness) and Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) were all unavailable to play for Toronto (5-4).
Barnes and Quickley also didn’t play on Friday in the Raptors’ 121-107 win over the Bucks in Milwaukee.
Murray-Boyles was listed as questionable several hours before opening tip-off.
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Star forward Kawhi Leonard (left knee, injury management) and reserve centre Nate Bittle (right foot, avulsion fracture) were already ruled out.
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Barnes and Quickley are regular starters for Toronto and Murray-Boyles is usually one of the first players off the bench for the Raptors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.
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