Barnes, Quickley, Murray-Boyles out vs. Grizzlies

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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will be without three key players tonight as they host the Memphis Grizzlies.

All-star Scottie Barnes (left groin strain), Immanuel Quickley (right hamstring, tightness/soreness) and Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) were all unavailable to play for Toronto (5-4).

Barnes and Quickley also didn’t play on Friday in the Raptors’ 121-107 win over the Bucks in Milwaukee.

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Murray-Boyles was listed as questionable several hours before opening tip-off.

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Star forward Kawhi Leonard (left knee, injury management) and reserve centre Nate Bittle (right foot, avulsion fracture) were already ruled out.

Barnes and Quickley are regular starters for Toronto and Murray-Boyles is usually one of the first players off the bench for the Raptors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.