CF Montréal owner Joey Saputo says MLS club will initiate sale process

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CF Montréal owner Joey Saputo says he will initiate the sale process for the Major League Soccer club.

Saputo said Monday he wants the team to remain under Montreal ownership. However, he said he wouldn’t sell the team at a discount to keep it in the city, and he won’t put a clause in the sale that requires the team to stay in Montreal.

The announcement follows the worst season in club history, with Montreal finishing last in the Eastern Conference with six wins, 20 losses and eight draws.

View image in full screen CF Montreal owner Joey Saputo announces his intention to put the Major League Soccer club up for sale during a press conference in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The team also lost the Canadian Championship final to Canadian Premier League club Forge FC.

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Frustrated supporters boycotted games late in the season as the club struggled on the field.

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Saputo founded the franchise in 1992 as the Montreal Impact and helped bring the team into MLS in 2012.

“After more than three decades of commitment, we believe this is the appropriate time to begin the process of identifying new ownership for CF Montréal,” Saputo said. “This club has been a central part of our lives.

“We have dedicated significant time, energy and resources to building it, and we are proud of what CF Montréal has become. I would also like to thank the fans, whose passion and loyalty have been at the heart of this club.”

Saputo said the decision to sell was not made out of urgency.

“We believe this is the right time to welcome a new ownership group with the resources, vision and commitment to build on the strong foundation we have established, and carry forward the club’s proud legacy.”

Saputo said his family would remain involved in attempting to bring a national soccer training centre to Montreal, which could potentially serve as a new home for the club

CF Montréal says team management and staff will remain in place during the transition to new ownership.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.