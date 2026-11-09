Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

CF Montréal owner Joey Saputo says MLS club will initiate sale process

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2026 5:10 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

CF Montréal owner Joey Saputo says he will initiate the sale process for the Major League Soccer club.

Saputo said Monday he wants the team to remain under Montreal ownership. However, he said he wouldn’t sell the team at a discount to keep it in the city, and he won’t put a clause in the sale that requires the team to stay in Montreal.

The announcement follows the worst season in club history, with Montreal finishing last in the Eastern Conference with six wins, 20 losses and eight draws.

CF Montreal owner Joey Saputo announces his intention to put the Major League Soccer club up for sale during a press conference in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. View image in full screen
CF Montreal owner Joey Saputo announces his intention to put the Major League Soccer club up for sale during a press conference in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The team also lost the Canadian Championship final to Canadian Premier League club Forge FC.

Story continues below advertisement

Frustrated supporters boycotted games late in the season as the club struggled on the field.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saputo founded the franchise in 1992 as the Montreal Impact and helped bring the team into MLS in 2012.

“After more than three decades of commitment, we believe this is the appropriate time to begin the process of identifying new ownership for CF Montréal,” Saputo said. “This club has been a central part of our lives.

“We have dedicated significant time, energy and resources to building it, and we are proud of what CF Montréal has become. I would also like to thank the fans, whose passion and loyalty have been at the heart of this club.”

Saputo said the decision to sell was not made out of urgency.

“We believe this is the right time to welcome a new ownership group with the resources, vision and commitment to build on the strong foundation we have established, and carry forward the club’s proud legacy.”

Saputo said his family would remain involved in attempting to bring a national soccer training centre to Montreal, which could potentially serve as a new home for the club

CF Montréal says team management and staff will remain in place during the transition to new ownership.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.

Click to play video: 'Lionel Messi mania in Montreal'
Lionel Messi mania in Montreal

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices