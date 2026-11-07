Cousins scores late to lift Senators past Mammoth

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OTTAWA – Nick Cousins redirected a Thomas Chabot shot with 2:18 remaining in the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 4-2 win over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night.

Cousins had been frustrated after missing a couple chances earlier in the game but made no mistake on his second of the season that snapped a 2-2 tie. Shane Pinto added an empty-net goal with 16 seconds left.

Fabian Zetterlund and Michael Amadio also scored for the Senators (11-6-1). Samuel Ersson turned away 30 shots for his third win of the season.

Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton scored for the Mammoth (10-7-1) with Karel Vejmelka making 17 saves.

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The Mammoth played the fifth and final game of a road trip where they went 2-2-1.

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The Senators took a 2-1 lead at 6:29 of the third on a little give-and-go. Claude Giroux took a pass down low from Amadio and fed it right back for Amadio to score into the open net.

The Mammoth tied it just over three minutes later when Hayton tipped Keller’s shot from just inside the blue line.

Despite being tied 1-1 the Senators lost a number of battles in the first period. Travis Green shuffled all his lines for the second and the Senators responded with a higher energy output but couldn’t find a way to beat Vejmelka.

Ersson was solid, making a few key saves to keep the game tied.

The Senators opened the scoring with a power-play goal. Stephen Halliday found Zetterlund alone at the top of the faceoff circle and he wristed a shot past Vejmelka for his second of the season.

Utah tied the game midway through the period when Keller took advantage of a Tim Stutzle giveaway and broke in on Ersson and picked up his own rebound.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: Ottawa looked sluggish in the first but got better as the game went on.

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Mammoth: Utah played a solid road game, but just couldn’t capitalize on its chances.

KEY STAT

Ottawa’s Shane Pinto played his 300th NHL career game.

KEY MOMENT

Ersson made two key saves in the final 62 seconds to preserve an Ottawa victory.

UP NEXT

Mammoth: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Senators: Host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2026.