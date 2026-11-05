Oilers become first team to dress full-time EBUG

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EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers became the first team to have a full-time EBUG dress for an NHL game on Thursday night.

Brett Epp, Edmonton’s emergency backup goalie, dressed while Matt Tomkins started in net for the Oilers in their home game against the Anaheim Ducks. Tristan Jarry missed the game due to being sick.

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As of this season, NHL teams became required to have EBUGs on rosters.

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The goaltenders, who travel with their club and wear No. 00, can’t have previously played in the NHL under a standard contract, must have 80 games or less of professional experience, and can’t have suited up in the pros over the three preceding campaigns.

Before the 2026-27 campaign, home teams were tasked with providing an EBUG in the event either side suffered an in-game goaltending injury or illness.

The amateur emergency backup would get the pads on and be ready if needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.