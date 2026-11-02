Calgary home sales drop 15.3% in October 2026: real estate board

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The number of homes that changed hands in Calgary last month dropped 15.3 per cent compared with October 2025 as prices ticked lower overall.

The Calgary Real Estate Board says there were 1,592 home sales in October, as the residential benchmark price fell 0.4 per cent to $564,200.

The board’s chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says much of the pressure on pricing is concentrated in higher-density housing types due to oversupply, while detached and semi-detached prices have remained more stable.

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Apartment-style homes saw a year-over-year price decline of 7.9 per cent to $288,800, and row-style properties were 5.1 per cent less expensive at $407,500 last month.

Detached home prices dipped 0.7 per cent to $735,100, while semi-detached prices moved 0.8 per cent higher compared with October 2025 to $685,200.

There were 2,928 new listings on the market in October, down 9.4 per cent from a year earlier, while total inventory was 4.6 per cent lower year-over-year to 6,173 homes for sale.

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