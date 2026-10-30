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Crime

2 adults, 1 teen charged with second-degree murder in Regina

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 30, 2026 11:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two people charged in Mathieson homicide'
Two people charged in Mathieson homicide
RELATED: Two people charged in Mathieson homicide
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Three people have been charged in connection with the August killing of a 37-year-old woman in Regina, according to police.

Rebecca Autumn (Wilson) Mathieson, 37, was taken to hospital with serious injuries early in the morning of Aug. 14 after officers responded to the 1400 block of Wascana Street, the Regina Police Service said. She died on Aug. 30.

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The major crimes unit investigated and identified three suspects, all of whom were arrested, police said. A 21-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy are each charged with second-degree murder.

The 21-year-old was arrested Thursday and was expected to appear in Regina provincial court Friday morning. The teenager and 41-year-old appeared in court Thursday.

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