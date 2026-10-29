Kahmann enjoying solid rookie season with Argos

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TORONTO – Adjusting to Canadian football was much easier for Tyler Kahmann than life in Canada’s biggest city.

The six-foot-three, 206-pound receiver has been a quick study this season with the Toronto Argonauts, registering 77 catches for 1,092 yards and eight touchdowns as a CFL rookie. But getting acclimated to Toronto’s fast-paced environment has taken some adjustment for the native of Haysville, Kansas, a suburb of Wichita with a population of around 11,400.

“It’s way different,” Kahmann said. “This is my first time ever taking public transportation. I’m used to driving everywhere.

“It is super nice to have but it’s crazy how in the morning I can get here in 15, 20 minutes and then when I leave it will take 30, 40 minutes. Where I’m from, no matter the time of day it’s going to take the exact amount of time to get somewhere.”

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The hustle and bustle of Toronto hasn’t stopped Kahmann, 26, from enjoying events around the city.

“Last year I went to a Blue Jays game during the playoffs,” he said. “I’d never been in a domed baseball stadium before and that was really cool.

“I went to a hockey game two weeks ago, an overtime win that I really enjoyed. And I actually went to a Raptors game (Toronto’s 129-99 home win over Orlando on Wednesday night), which was also a very good experience.”

Kahmann hasn’t had trouble navigating around CFL defences. He’s one of four Toronto receivers to crack the 1,000-yard mark — Damonte Coxie and Canadians David Ungerer III and Kevin Mital are the others — a franchise first.

Kahmann is the overwhelming favourite to claim the CFL’s top rookie award. If he does, he’d be the first Argo to do so since cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers — now with the NFL’s New York Jets — in 2023.

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“It would be an absolutely huge honour,” Kahmann said. “There are many great players that don’t get opportunities, that don’t get to show what they can do.

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“I’m very lucky to have a great quarterback (Chad Kelly), good players around me and coaches that game plan for me and allow me to make plays.”

Kahmann got his opportunity this season with Jake Herslow hampered by injuries. Herslow recorded 59 catches for 756 yards and nine TDs in 2025 but has just 11 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown in four games.

However, Kahmann’s stellar rookie season hasn’t exactly been seamless.

He joined Toronto in September 2025 but was released the following month. Kahmann re-signed with the Argos last January then returned to the practice roster May 31.

Kahmann landed on the active roster for Toronto’s season-opening 37-30 loss to the Montreal Alouettes. He recorded six catches for 106 yards and a TD and has remained a starter.

“I’m a big believer in the football gods,” Kahmann said. “If you work hard in practice and continue to strive to get better, good things will happen for you on the field.

“It’s such an opportunistic business, you’ve just got to be ready.”

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Kahmann also started watching film with Kelly during training camp. It’s something Kelly said has helped the two get in sync.

“He was here at the very end of last year so we kind of had a decent grasp on what we were going to do,” Kelly said. “Coming into this year, Tyler just took another step toward understanding the game even more now that he can be out there and feel it and see it at full speed.”

Kahmann signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts in 2025. He went on the practice roster after being released, only to be let go the following day.

Kahmann played collegiately at Emporia State (2019-2024), twice being named a first-team All Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association selection (2023-24). Over 47 games, he had 282 catches for 3,686 yards and 54 TDs.

He said the longer, wider field in Canada and unlimited motion suit him.

“There’s just a lot of space,” he said. “There’s an extra (defensive) guy so there’s that but with the space you’re allowed to work in the middle of the field and zones.

“I think that just fits my game being friendly with the quarterback. I absolutely love it.”

Toronto hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East semifinal Saturday afternoon. The two teams split their season series 1-1, but both games were played in Manitoba due to the World Cup.

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Kahmann had five catches for 80 yards and two TDs versus the Bombers. While being locked in on Winnipeg, Kahmann isn’t afraid to let himself think about winning a Grey Cup.

“I do think you must take things one day at a time, one week at a time in pro football,” he said. “But I believe it’s good to think about what you’re chasing always and every day.

“I absolutely think we have the team to do it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.