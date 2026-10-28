Oilers snap skid with 4-0 win over Flames

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EDMONTON – Tristan Jarry made 24 stops to earn the shutout as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid, defeating the rival Calgary Flames 4-0 on Wednesday.

Mathieu Joseph, Mattias Ekholm, Kasperi Kapanen and Alex Formenton had the goals for the Oilers (9-2-2).

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a pair of assists.

Edmonton wrapped up its five-game road trip with a 3-1-1 record.

The Flames (5-7-0) saw a four-game winning streak come to an end.

Dustin Wolf recorded 20 saves for Calgary, coming in to replace Devin Cooley (eight saves) who was injured late in the first period.

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Takeaways

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Flames: Cooley was run over in the crease by Oilers forward Colton Dach late in the first and did not return to start the second. The 29-year-old has been on fire of late, coming into the contest with four straight wins, during which he had a 1.50 goals-against average and .955 save percentage.

Oilers: McDavid extended his season-starting points streak to all 13 games, adding two assists to give him a league-leading 36 points. He also extended his campaign-starting assists streak to 13 games, setting a new record by surpassing the likes of Sebastian Aho, Ken Linseman and Wayne Gretzky for the longest in NHL history.

Key moment

Edmonton made it 3-0 on the power play just 55 seconds into the third with a nice display of passing as McDavid sent it to Kapanen for his fourth.

Key stat

The Oilers are now 7-0-1 when scoring first and 7-0 when leading after 40 minutes. By contrast, Calgary is 1-6 when allowing the first goal and 0-5 when behind after the second.

Up next

Flames: Return home to play the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

Oilers: Start a three-game trip in New York against the Islanders on Saturday.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2026.