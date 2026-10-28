Barnes scores 28 as Raptors rout Magic 129-99

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TORONTO – Scottie Barnes led all scorers with 28 points as the Toronto Raptors routed the Orlando Magic 129-99 on Wednesday without superstar Kawhi Leonard in the lineup.

Barnes added six rebounds and four assists for Toronto (3-1). RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., flirted with a double-double, scoring 25 points and adding nine rebounds and six assists.

Leonard will miss at least a week with swelling in his left knee. He was not on the Raptors bench.

Ja’Kobe Walter had 14 points and five rebounds starting in place of Leonard.

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Reserve forward Tristan da Silva had 20 points to lead Orlando (1-3). Franz Wagner had 15 points, five assists and four rebounds.

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Takeaways

Magic: Wagner, Orlando’s leading scorer with Paolo Banchero out due to a sprained right ankle, had a strong start to the game, scoring 11 points in the first half. Toronto tightened up its defence on him in the second half, forcing him into seven turnovers and limiting him to just four points in the final two quarters.

Raptors: Barrett dominated play in the first half and Barnes dominated the second. Barrett had 21 points in the first half — 12 in the first quarter and then nine more in the second — but Barnes had the best quarter of the game, dropping 16 in the third.

Key moment

Barnes’s 360-degree dunk with 1:11 left in the first half capped a 12-3 Toronto run for a 16-point lead.

Key stat

The Raptors said throughout the pre-season that their goal was to shoot at least 35 three-pointers per game this season. They put up 35 against Orlando, making 15 of them. The Magic went 10 for 35 from beyond the arc.

Up next

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The two teams will meet at Scotiabank Arena again on Friday in an NBA Cup game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2026.