Assault charges against Sault Ste. Marie MPP Chris Scott dropped

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Domestic violence charges of assault and assault with a weapon against the member of provincial parliament for Sault Ste. Marie have been withdrawn.

Chris Scott was charged for an alleged incident on Sept. 19, 2025, prompting his removal from the Progressive Conservative caucus.

Court documents specified the charges were being treated as alleged intimate partner violence and the weapon allegedly used was a high chair.

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Crown prosecutors told Ontario Court Justice Martin Lambert on Wednesday that they are dropping the charges against Scott, adding that he has finished counselling in anger management and did not have a past criminal record or any additional charges since last year.

They say a charge against Scott’s wife, who was accused of assaulting him in another incident, was also dropped.

Premier Doug Ford’s office says Scott will not return to the PC caucus after the withdrawal of his charges.

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Scott was elected in February 2025. After his arrest, he issued a statement saying he was taking a “short leave” from non-essential public appearances but he remained committed to serving the people of Sault Ste. Marie.

The NDP, whose candidate finished a very close second to Scott in the election, had called for Scott to resign.

Scott continues to sit as an independent member in the provincial parliament.