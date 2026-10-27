Saskatchewan to unveil throne speech as legislative sessions starts

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Saskatchewan’s government is set to outline its legislative agenda Tuesday in its throne speech.

Premier Scott Moe says the province plans to prioritize investments in health care, education, community safety and affordability.

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He says the throne speech will also promote the province as steady during a time of uncertainty.

The Opposition NDP says it has plenty of questions for Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government in the upcoming session.

Nicole Sarauer, the NDP’s house leader, says the province isn’t doing enough to address affordability issues and concerns in health care.

She says the province also needs to get a handle on homelessness and addictions issues.