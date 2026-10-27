Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan to unveil throne speech as legislative sessions starts

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2026 9:15 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference before the release of provincial Saskatchewan budget in Regina, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference before the release of provincial Saskatchewan budget in Regina, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan’s government is set to outline its legislative agenda Tuesday in its throne speech.

Premier Scott Moe says the province plans to prioritize investments in health care, education, community safety and affordability.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says the throne speech will also promote the province as steady during a time of uncertainty.

The Opposition NDP says it has plenty of questions for Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government in the upcoming session.

Nicole Sarauer, the NDP’s house leader, says the province isn’t doing enough to address affordability issues and concerns in health care.

She says the province also needs to get a handle on homelessness and addictions issues.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices