Nova Scotia police watchdog clears officers in murder plot, extortion investigation

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Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has cleared two officers of wrongdoing following an investigation into allegations the pair had conspired to commit murder and that one had tried to blackmail the other.

The Serious Incident Response Team released a report saying it received a referral from another police force in May regarding two members of the Annapolis Royal Police Service.

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The independent agency says its investigation focused on a conversation between two officers in May of last year, which dealt with harming a person known to police.

The team also investigated an allegation that one of the officers threatened to release a recording of the conversation unless the other complied with a request concerning a workplace matter, though no details were provided.

The watchdog’s director says that its investigation determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that either officer had committed a criminal offence.