Nugent-Hopkins returns as Oilers top Hurricanes

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EDMONTON – While the Edmonton Oilers’ big guns continue to make a lot of noise, another weapon was added to their arsenal and paid immediate dividends on Thursday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the shootout winner in his first game of the season as the Oilers came back for a 6-5 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each shone with two goals and three assists apiece for the Oilers (8-1-1), who have won three straight and seven of their last eight.

The Oilers trailed 4-2 to start the third but battled back to tie the game before falling behind again with just 2:40 to play.

They forced extra time with their goalie pulled with 1:28 remaining. McDavid sent a shot on net that deflected off Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s skate before sliding into the net.

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“I’ve seen it all year just watching the team battle and compete no matter what the score is and what the time of the game is,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “I thought we really came on in the third and had a really good pushback. Down two goals to that team, that’s hard to do.

“It’s fun to be a part of and I’m definitely glad to be back out there.”

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Nugent-Hopkins, who also scored in regulation and had an assist, returned after sustaining a lower-body injury during training camp. The 33-year-old became the franchise leader for most seasons played with the Oilers at 16.

Meanwhile, McDavid is on a legendary run with 31 points in just 10 games.

“What do you want me to say? It’s just not real,” Draisaitl said. “He’s maybe the greatest player to ever play, in my books. It’s a pleasure to share the ice with him, a pleasure to learn from him every day. He deserves everything.”

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McDavid, who has points in every game this season, joined Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky as the only NHL players to reach the 30-point mark in 10 games or fewer.

It’s his fifth career 10-game assist streak, passing Paul Coffey and Lemieux (both four times) for the second most in NHL history behind Gretzky (13 times). Of his 22 assists, 18 have been primary helpers.

Draisaitl himself is on a bit of a run, reaching 21 points with his own five-point performance. He has 10 goals on the season and extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, during which he has seven goals.

“They’re going in right now,” he said. “There are going to be times where it’s not going to go in as easy, then there’s times where you seem to get two for three nights in a row. I know how this goes.

“I’m trying to not read too much into the goal scoring or the points situation. It can be fluky sometimes.”

New Oilers head coach Mike Babcock has seen a number of impressive showings of late.

“I thought Leon might have had his best game tonight, just so competitive,” he said. “(Vasily Podkolzin) was unbelievably competitive. But I thought (Nugent-Hopkins) in the second half of the game was a star for a guy who’s got to be legless.”

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Devon Levi made 22 stops for the Oilers. He was perfect in the shootout session.

Jackson Blake, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Logan Stankhoven and Juuso Valimaki replied for the Hurricanes (8-2-2). The reigning Stanley Cup champions have lost two of their last three games.

Jarvis, who also played his first game of the season following off-season shoulder surgery, said McDavid and Draisaitl were in top form.

“They’re incredible, they’re two of the best players in the world,” he said. “It takes everybody in here and everybody got their chances with them and just making sure we’re aware when they’re on the ice.

“Some nights that’s going to happen and you can see why they’re so highly regarded.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2026.