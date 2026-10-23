Senators struggle in 6-2 loss to Sharks

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OTTAWA – Back-to-back games are a reality for all NHL teams but the Ottawa Senators have struggled with them this year.

Despite posting a season-high 43 shots, the Senators dropped a 6-2 decision to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, one night after an emotional win over the Florida Panthers.

Ottawa (7-4-0) is now 0-3 on the back half of back-to-back games. The Senators will play on consecutive days seven more times this season.

A few defensive miscues proved costly against the Sharks.

Ottawa surrendered a short-handed goal and then another goal just seconds after a power play expired, leaving head coach Travis Green frustrated with his team’s special-teams play.

“Our power play’s got to be better,” Green said. “They can’t just give up goals. That’s for sure.”

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The Senators will need to lock down their defensive play for the next couple weeks as they deal with Linus Ullmark’s absence.

Ullmark was placed on injured reserve Thursday following a lower-body strain he suffered early in the third period Wednesday.

The earliest he could return is next Thursday, but it’s expected he’ll be out seven to 14 days.

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Ullmark has been exceptional for the Senators. Entering Thursday’s games, he led the league with seven wins and a .945 save percentage, while his 1.33 goals-against average ranked second.

His strong play has been a major factor in Ottawa’s early-season success. In his absence, the Senators will turn to Samuel Ersson, who has yet to register a win with the team.

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Ersson has played the second game of all three back-to-backs this season and lost each one.

“He was fine,” Green said. “He gave us a good enough game. I can’t pin this game on him, that’s for sure.”

Ersson was a little more critical of his performance and knows he needs to be better with Ullmark sidelined.

“I mean it’s fun, you want to play, but I obviously (have) to play a whole lot better,” he said. “It (hasn’t) been good, not near good enough.”

Ersson is hoping more starts might help him find his game. Ottawa hosts the New York Rangers on Saturday before heading west for a four-game trip that includes a stop in Vegas and visits to all three teams in California.

“It’s just about finding a way, that’s what it’s all about,” Ersson said.

Asked if there’s one specific area of his game he’d like to improve, Ersson said it was more of an “overall thing.”

“Obviously, you talk about timely saves, that’s kind of the big thing,” he said. “You’ve got to find ways to come up with the big saves at the right time for the team. So when you boil it down, that’s what it’s all about.”

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The Senators could also turn to Jonas Johansson, who has 93 NHL starts and a 43-36-14 record. He’s been with Ottawa’s American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville.

Ottawa acquired the 31-year-old from the Tampa Bay Lightning last month for future considerations. The move came after Leevi Merilainen was claimed off waivers by the Vancouver Canucks, leaving the Senators with little goaltending depth.

Ersson says he doesn’t feel any additional pressure knowing Ullmark could be out for a couple weeks.

“I’ve played hockey for a long time and I know how to do it,” Ersson said. “So, it’s just about me finding a way to kind of come back to myself. Just settle down a little bit and play my game.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2026.