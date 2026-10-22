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Sports

CFL suspends Newell for a second doping violation

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2026 5:15 pm
2 min read
A Canadian Football League logo seen on a football during CFL training camp at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont., Sunday, May 12, 2024. The free-agent window has closed. Now pending CFL free agents have one last chance to talk with the teams they're under contract to. Then from 10 a.m. till noon ET on Tuesday, the players can accept any offer that’s been made to them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. View image in full screen
A Canadian Football League logo seen on a football during CFL training camp at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont., Sunday, May 12, 2024. The free-agent window has closed. Now pending CFL free agents have one last chance to talk with the teams they're under contract to. Then from 10 a.m. till noon ET on Tuesday, the players can accept any offer that’s been made to them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. NI
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TORONTO – The CFL has suspended defensive lineman Darien Newell of the Edmonton Elks for nine games following a second positive doping result.

The ban comes after positive tests for banned substances cardarine and drostanolone, an anabolic-androgenic steroid, in May.

Newell appealed the result. His case was referred to an independent arbitrator, who dismissed Newell’s appeal and imposed the nine-game suspension Wednesday.

“I was disappointed to learn that Darien has violated the CFL’s drug policy,” Ed Hervey, Edmonton’s vice-president of football operations/GM, said in a statement. “We support the league’s policy and respect the process.

“While this news is disappointing, it is an isolated incident that does not reflect the commitment, character, or accomplishments of our organization, players, coaches, or staff. Out of respect for Darien’s privacy and the league process, we will not comment further at this time.”

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Newell received a first violation after testing positive for nine banned substances while participating at the 2025 CFL combine.

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He was deemed ineligible to sign a CFL contract for one calendar year after being selected by the Elks in the second round, No. 10 overall, in that year’s draft.

Newell’s test in May 2026 was conducted under the policy’s Doping Control Program, which is imposed on players who have previously incurred a violation. Newell had signed with the Elks on May 4 after serving his initial ban.

Players who violate the policy for the first time receive a two-game suspension, then a nine-game ban for a second. A third positive test results in a one-year suspension with a lifetime ban coming for a fourth.

The six-foot-two, 289-pound Newell, of Brampton, Ont., played collegiately at Queen’s, appearing in 37 games. He registered 92 total tackles (27.5 for loss), 18 sacks and a forced fumble. He was a two-time first-team U Sports All-Canadian.

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All players are subject to mandatory drug testing following a violation of the policy. Following a second positive result, players are also required to participate in remedial education, as well as an assessment and clinical evaluation to determine if additional counselling is required.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 22, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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