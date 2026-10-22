Competition at the heart of Raptors’ defence

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TORONTO – Ja’Kobe Walter made it a personal goal to lead the NBA in steals by the end of the season.

He got off to a good start in the Toronto Raptors’ 135-92 rout of the Chicago Bulls in Wednesday’s home opener, recording three steals. That wasn’t enough to lead his own team, however, as new teammate Kawhi Leonard had four, while four other players shared the NBA lead with five apiece after the opening two days of the season.

“I think I did a good job starting off with three, but right now, I’m not leading,” said Walter after practice at OVO Athletic Centre. “I definitely think that being competitive with my teammates because we all play defence and everybody’s getting steals is definitely going to help me reach that goal.”

Toronto had the fifth-best defence in the NBA last season, but the addition of Leonard — a two-time Defensive Player of the Year — could have the Raptors competing to be the league’s stingiest team this season.

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Part of Leonard’s impact is that his presence on the floor allows players like Walter to be more aggressive with ballhandlers, knowing that if they reach for the ball and their man gets past them, the rest of the team can recover.

“That’s a big thing. Coach (Darko Rajakovic) says it all the time: whoever’s on the ball, you want to be comfortable,” said Walter. “We want you to be comfortable enough to know that everybody else behind you has got your back, because we play really aggressive, and it’s OK to get beat.

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“You’re going to get beat sometimes, but knowing that you’ve got four people behind you that are going to rotate to help you is definitely going to give you more confidence on the ball.”

The Detroit Pistons led the NBA with 10.4 steals per game last season, well ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, who were tied for second at 9.7. Toronto was tied for 10th with the Memphis Grizzlies at 8.8 per game in 2025-26.

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“Dudes like Scottie (Barnes), dudes like Kawhi, Jamal Shead, we all get steals,” said Walter. “We all get steals.

“Knowing that I’m competing with them is definitely going to push all of us to become better defensively.”

The Raptors had 15 steals in the lopsided win over the Bulls on Wednesday, with rotation players like Walter, Shead, Collin Murray-Boyles, Jamison Battle and rookie Allen Graves combining for seven.

Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley had two steals and a game-high plus-38 rating after being tasked with guarding Chicago all-star Norm Powell.

“They really challenged me just on the defensive end, and I kind of wanted to,” said Quickley. “Obviously, he’s a great player, so you’re not gonna be able to just stop him, but I just tried to make it as hard as I could.

“But it’s the whole defence. It wasn’t just me. It was our whole team. Great effort.”

Rajakovic said aggressiveness will be Toronto’s defensive trademark, but the team isn’t yet where he hopes it will be by the end of the season.

“You want to impose your will on the defensive end. You want to get teams out of their comfort level, out of their sets, out of their, you know, Plan A,” Rajakovic said. “You always want them to go to their counters and then Plan B and Plan C.”

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The Raptors (1-0) travel to Washington, D.C., to take on the Wizards (1-0) on Friday. Rajakovic said Thursday’s practice was focused on dissecting Toronto’s play against the Bulls and that he will turn his attention to its next opponent on the flight to D.C.

“I did not have time to think about Washington much; we were focusing on us,” said Rajakovic. “Watch a lot of film from last game, so now when I get on the plane I’ll turn Washington (film) on.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2026.