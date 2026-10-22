World juniors pre-tournament schedule set with six Alberta cities to host 12 games

The pre-tournament schedule for the upcoming world junior hockey championship has been set, with six Alberta towns hosting 12 games from Dec. 17-23.
Cold Lake, Blackfalds, Red Deer, Camrose, Lloydminster and Edmonton will share the pre-tournament games.
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Canada will open its exhibition schedule with a pair of games at the Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer, Alta., taking on Finland on Dec. 18 and Sweden on Dec. 20.
The Canadians will wrap up pre-tournament action against Sweden at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Dec. 22.
The world junior hockey championship will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 2027, with Edmonton and Red Deer hosting all the games.
Canada finished with bronze at the last world juniors event.
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