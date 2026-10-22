Sens’ Cousins, Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk fined

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NEW YORK – The NHL handed out a pair of fines Thursday following a heated matchup between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers that featured a third-period melee and the return of former Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

Ottawa centre Nick Cousins was fined US$4,091.49 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an opponent while on the bench, while Florida winger Matthew Tkachuk was fined $5,000 for roughing during the Senators’ 5-1 victory Wednesday.

The NHL did not specify the incidents that led to the fines, but both players were involved in a heated third-period melee that erupted after Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark went down with an injury.

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Matthew Tkachuk roughed up Ottawa’s Dylan Cozens near the Senators’ bench, prompting Brady Tkachuk to go after Cozens and further escalating the confrontation. Cousins, meanwhile, drew the NHL’s attention for his actions from the Ottawa bench.

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Ottawa’s Ridly Greig and Florida’s Sam Bennett had fought earlier in the third period.

Ullmark was injured after making a pad save on Brady Tkachuk and needed assistance leaving the ice. The Senators put Ullmark on injured reserve Thursday.

The emotionally charged game marked Brady Tkachuk’s return to Ottawa after spending eight seasons with the Senators, including five as captain. He requested a trade in the off-season and joined forces with his brother Matthew in Florida.

Tkachuk was booed from warm-ups through the end of the game, with fans chanting “We don’t need you!” and some throwing his jerseys onto the ice. He was also booed throughout a tribute video during the first television timeout, responding by raising his stick and waving to the crowd.

“It was good,” he said after the game. “Shows the passion that they have. One chapter closed and like I said, just an exciting new chapter that we’re living in, so it was nice being a part of this passionate fan base.”

Despite the hostile reception, the former Senator opened the scoring with a power-play goal on Florida’s first shot of the game, converting a pass from his brother Matthew.

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The Senators took control from there, snapping Florida’s three-game winning streak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2026.