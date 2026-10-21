Kawhi Leonard makes Raptors regular-season debut

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TORONTO – The excitement about Kawhi Leonard’s return to the Toronto Raptors was palpable in the home locker-room and on the concourse at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Leonard was in Toronto’s starting lineup as the Raptors hosted the Chicago Bulls in their home opener. It was his first regular-season appearance for Toronto since 2019, when he led the Raptors to their only NBA championship.

He signed with his hometown Los Angeles Clippers that following off-season. L.A. traded him back to Toronto this past summer, although the deal was delayed as the NBA investigated Leonard and the Clippers for salary cap circumvention.

“Obviously, this is just the start of the process. This is Game 1 of 82 that is coming,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said at his pre-game media availability. “We’re super excited that we had the opportunity, the chance to bring a Hall of Famer back home, back to Toronto.

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“We’re extremely grateful that he is with us, and we’re going to have the opportunity to see him play here in front of the Toronto Raptors’ fans.”

The 35-year-old Leonard is a two-time NBA champion and was named the Finals MVP both times. He’s a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time all-star and was named to the All-NBA Team seven times.

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He averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks over 65 regular-season games last year with the Clippers and was named to the NBA’s second all-star team.

However, Rajakovic implied that the oft-injured Leonard would be on a minutes restriction against the Bulls.

“We started him a little bit later (in the pre-season) and he’s still reconditioning, so we want to be smart with that,” said Rajakovic. “It’s seeing the big picture and understanding where he’s at physically and conditioning wise.

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“We want to put him in a position to have a long run.”

That didn’t temper expectations among fans filing into Scotiabank Arena before opening tip-off.

“Honestly, I still can’t believe it,” said Omar Rohilla of Brampton, Ont. “Every time I see him in a Raptors jersey, I feel like I’m looking at AI.

“I just can’t believe he’s back. I’m just excited.”

His father Aftab Rohilla, wearing a matching Leonard jersey, agreed.

“Awesome, awesome, man,” he said. “I hated it when he left, but the return’s going to be sweet for sure.”

Jack Poon and Cecilia Lau of Aurora, Ont., said that the excitement around the home opener reminded them of the last time Leonard played for the Raptors.

“It’s 2019 all over again,” said Poon. “(We bought these tickets) specifically for tonight because it’s his comeback tour. It’s the same feeling.”

Lau said she had high expectations.

“Of course, win again,” said Lau. “When I woke up I put on my 2019 championship hat and the winning T-shirt.”

All-star forward Scottie Barnes gave a pre-game introduction welcoming fans back for the new season. He opened his remarks by saying “What it do baybee,” a reference to a viral Instagram post shared by former Raptors forward Serge Ibaka back in 2019 where Leonard coined the catchphrase.

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White T-shirts with Leonard’s stretched-out hand across the chest were draped over every seat at the sold-out arena before the gates opened. Fans roared during the singing of “O Canada” when Leonard was featured on the in-house cameras with his head reverently bowed during the national anthem.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.